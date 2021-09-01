Poston Bayou under advisory after raw sewage release

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The City of Panama City is reporting a release of 195,000 gallons of raw sewage due to a lift station failure in the 4200 block of West 20th Street.

City officials say the release entered storm drain feeds into Poston Bayou and clean-up actions have been completed.

The Florida Department of Health in Bay County, DOH-Bay, is advising the public not to swim in Poston Bayou.

The City of Panama City said it will test the water and share results with the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and DOH-Bay. Once levels are safe, the advisory will be lifted.

