Rutherford Middle & High School gets vandalized

A group of Rutherford seniors spent the summer beautifying their school, only to find their artwork vandalized a few weeks into the year.(WJHG/WECP)
By Katie Bente
Published: Aug. 31, 2021 at 7:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - What was once beautiful artwork is now ripped up and ruined.

“It was really disappointing. We knew vandalism was inevitable because we go to a high school but this soon,” Rutherford High School senior Jenna Tabbaa said.

A group of Rutherford High School seniors spent their summer cleaning up and painting one of the girl’s bathrooms as part of a beautification project.

“Especially since we’re seniors, we wanted to do something that would leave a mark on the school and that the other classes to see,” Tabbaa said.

But now, there isn’t much left to see.

“We have upper-class students that wanted to do something for the younger students. And I have a feeling that some of our younger students are the ones who tore it up,” Rutherford Middle & High School Principal Coy Pilson said.

It’s a heartbreaking experience for the girls who painted it.

“People who do that, they’re just unhappy with what they’re dealing with in life and want to tear things up, and like I understand but you’re destroying someone’s work that they’ve been doing for who knows how long,” Rutherford High School senior Addie Wilson said.

It’s something Principal Pilson will not tolerate. He’s offering a $400 reward for information.

“We’ve had several students give us tips and several individuals give us independent tips and they didn’t want a reward. They just wanted the culprits to be caught,” Pilson said.

A few individuals shouldn’t ruin it for everyone else. Pilson is asking if anyone has information about the vandalism, to please reach out.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

