The Seaside community collects supplies for our neighbors in Louisiana

SEASIDE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Merchants of Seaside started collecting supplies Sunday to send off to those devastated by Hurricane Ida.

“We had sent out a letter to our merchants in seaside and everyone quickly pulled their resources and got a bunch of stuff,” Seaside Director of Guest and Merchant Services Kevin Boyle said.

Everything from toilet paper, bug spray, roofing nails, and tarps. Tuesday, the supplies were loaded into a U-Haul ready to be delivered.

“We are very in tune with our neighbors in Louisiana and the Merchants of Seaside find it very important to help in any way we possibly can,” Boyle said.

The community brought out so many supplies, they were able to pack a U-Haul truck all the way to the top.

A family who evacuated to Panama City will be taking everything to Houma, Louisiana in Terrebonne Parish.

“And just seeing the destruction that was happening in my hometown it just pulled on my heartstrings and I just knew I needed to do something. And I knew that they wouldn’t have the supplies there but would have the supplies here,” Louisiana Native Haley Pellegrin said.

Pellegrin says she got connected with the Merchants of the Seaside through Facebook.

“Most houses have roof damage so as soon as I can get these supplies back to them the better before they have any more rain come in the area. But they do have houses from my hometown of Gaines that were flattened, flattened,” Pellegrin said.

The supplies will be on their way Thursday.

A U-Haul truck full of supplies and some determined individuals are going to make a difference for a lot of people in Louisiana this week.

