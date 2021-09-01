Wednesday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active early morning on radar with several bands of storms passing through. They’re sliding across the Panhandle to the southeast and will be mainly for those south of Hwy20 through the early morning hours. Most of the rain slides out before 9am.

But that’s just the morning round, we’ll see another develop this afternoon. So keep the umbrellas handy once again.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures largely in the mid to upper 70s. As we catch a break in the rain chances today through the midday, a mix of sun and clouds will give way to temperatures warming into the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

That will be enough heat this afternoon in combination with the tail end trough of Ida to create another batch of scattered afternoon storms across NWFL. We’ll see that second round get going after about 2pm. They’ll be hit or miss in nature and largely for inland areas instead of the coast.

The good news is a cold front will be moving into the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states by the end of the week helping to absorb Ida. However this cold front will bring another chance for scattered storms on Thursday before it passes through the Southeast by Friday.

The passage of the front will bring a drier setup for the end of the week and weekend, with even some slightly less hot and humid weather!

Bottom Line...

For today, early morning storms for most south of Hwy20 before 9am, then mostly to partly cloudy skies with another scattered batch of storms for the afternoon mainly after 2pm. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90°. Your 7 Day Forecast has another shot at a more scattered storm on Thursday before a much more drier period of days shape up for the end of the week and weekend.

