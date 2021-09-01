Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Wednesday morning everyone!

It’s an active early morning on radar with several bands of storms passing through. They’re sliding across the Panhandle to the southeast and will be mainly for those south of Hwy20 through the early morning hours. Most of the rain slides out before 9am.

But that’s just the morning round, we’ll see another develop this afternoon. So keep the umbrellas handy once again.

Otherwise, it’s a warm and humid start with temperatures largely in the mid to upper 70s. As we catch a break in the rain chances today through the midday, a mix of sun and clouds will give way to temperatures warming into the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

That will be enough heat this afternoon in combination with the tail end trough of Ida to create another batch of scattered afternoon storms across NWFL. We’ll see that second round get going after about 2pm. They’ll be hit or miss in nature and largely for inland areas instead of the coast.

The good news is a cold front will be moving into the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern states by the end of the week helping to absorb Ida. However this cold front will bring another chance for scattered storms on Thursday before it passes through the Southeast by Friday.

The passage of the front will bring a drier setup for the end of the week and weekend, with even some slightly less hot and humid weather!

Bottom Line...

For today, early morning storms for most south of Hwy20 before 9am, then mostly to partly cloudy skies with another scattered batch of storms for the afternoon mainly after 2pm. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90°. Your 7 Day Forecast has another shot at a more scattered storm on Thursday before a much more drier period of days shape up for the end of the week and weekend.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her
More than 700 grams of synthetic marijuana has been taken off city streets according to Panama...
Three arrested after hundreds of grams of synthetic marijuana allegedly found

Latest News

Rain chances will return tonight, but decrease in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will return tonight, but decrease in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Tuesday forecast
Tuesday Forecast
More rain is on the way to the panhandle on Tuesday.
Monday Evening Forecast - 10pm