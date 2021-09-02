Advertisement

Area police agencies raising awareness for national “drive sober or get pulled over” campaign ahead of Labor Day Weekend

By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re just a few days away from the start of the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. It usually brings thousands of people to the beach which, in turn, leads to more traffic.

You might’ve heard the phrase “drive sober or get pulled over.” Well, one national enforcement campaign runs through the holiday weekend, raising awareness so everyone stays safe while still having fun.

As more people are rolling in for Labor Day Weekend, some people are rolling out a reminder for one zero-tolerance policy.

“That drinking and driving is just not going to be tolerated,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “It’s dangerous, it’s foolish, it’s putting your life and everybody else’s life in danger.”

The national “drive sober or get pulled over” campaign runs through the holiday weekend.

“I think it’s important to educate the public on how to prevent citizens from being put in the position to where they might be driving under the influence,” Panama City Police Captain John Moore said.

Driving under the influence leads to DUI crashes and arrests. Something we see an increase of on holiday weekends when there are more people on the roads.

“You obviously increase the likelihood of having traffic crashes. Add alcohol into that and it’s going to make it worse,” said Moore.

Panama City Police officials said 42% of motorcycle riders who died in a single-vehicle crash in 2019 were drunk.

“If you plan on consuming alcohol, you should also plan on not operating a motor vehicle,” said Moore.

Both Talamantez and More said some safety tips you can take is to have a designated sober driver before you go out, whether that be a family member or friend, or take an Uber, Lyft or taxi.

“Utilize the resources that are there to help you get home safe,” said Talamantez.

And as they said get home safe or end up behind bars.

“The worst thing is, is that you may hurt yourself, or even worse an innocent person,” said Moore.

“Just don’t let your short-term decisions end up in a permanent outcome. A DUI is going to have a long-lasting effect and a ride home is only going to cost you about $20,” said Talamantez.

Long-lasting effects police officials don’t want you rolling out with.

Make the right decision. Take the safe way home.

Free towing and a ride home will also be available this weekend for people who decide to drink and don’t need to drive. Contact White’s Gulf County Wrecker Service at (850) 215 - 8695.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

The park has been closed since 2018′s Hurricane Michael, disability advocates say the state has...
Disability advocates criticize Rish Park’s closure
Rish Park still hasn't been reopened.
Rish Park
Law enforcement is worried about drunk drivers.
Drunk Driving Labor Day
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination