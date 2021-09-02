Area police agencies raising awareness for national “drive sober or get pulled over” campaign ahead of Labor Day Weekend

BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We’re just a few days away from the start of the Labor Day Holiday Weekend. It usually brings thousands of people to the beach which, in turn, leads to more traffic.

You might’ve heard the phrase “drive sober or get pulled over.” Well, one national enforcement campaign runs through the holiday weekend, raising awareness so everyone stays safe while still having fun.

As more people are rolling in for Labor Day Weekend, some people are rolling out a reminder for one zero-tolerance policy.

“That drinking and driving is just not going to be tolerated,” Panama City Beach Police Chief J.R. Talamantez said. “It’s dangerous, it’s foolish, it’s putting your life and everybody else’s life in danger.”

The national “drive sober or get pulled over” campaign runs through the holiday weekend.

“I think it’s important to educate the public on how to prevent citizens from being put in the position to where they might be driving under the influence,” Panama City Police Captain John Moore said.

Driving under the influence leads to DUI crashes and arrests. Something we see an increase of on holiday weekends when there are more people on the roads.

“You obviously increase the likelihood of having traffic crashes. Add alcohol into that and it’s going to make it worse,” said Moore.

Panama City Police officials said 42% of motorcycle riders who died in a single-vehicle crash in 2019 were drunk.

“If you plan on consuming alcohol, you should also plan on not operating a motor vehicle,” said Moore.

Both Talamantez and More said some safety tips you can take is to have a designated sober driver before you go out, whether that be a family member or friend, or take an Uber, Lyft or taxi.

“Utilize the resources that are there to help you get home safe,” said Talamantez.

And as they said get home safe or end up behind bars.

“The worst thing is, is that you may hurt yourself, or even worse an innocent person,” said Moore.

“Just don’t let your short-term decisions end up in a permanent outcome. A DUI is going to have a long-lasting effect and a ride home is only going to cost you about $20,” said Talamantez.

Long-lasting effects police officials don’t want you rolling out with.

Make the right decision. Take the safe way home.

Free towing and a ride home will also be available this weekend for people who decide to drink and don’t need to drive. Contact White’s Gulf County Wrecker Service at (850) 215 - 8695.

