Ascension Sacred Heart Bay increases security in response to threat

A local hospital has more security after officials say a threat was made by a former employee.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 2:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A local hospital has more security after officials say a threat was made by a former employee.

A spokesperson for Ascension Sacred Heart Bay says the Panama City campus received a credible threat, but no acts of violence have happened. Panama City Police are investigating the threat.

The hospital is asking people to use the main entrance or the emergency department entrance where security personnel are screening visitors. Security guards are performing regular patrols around the campus and police are helping.

“We are taking the necessary precautions to ensure the safety of our associates and our patients,” Marketing and Communications Specialist Taylor Smith told us in a statement.

