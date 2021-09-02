Ascension Sacred Heart updates COVID-19 case numbers
Published: Sep. 1, 2021
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals have reported a drop in COVID-19 patients in their hospitals.
According to the Ascension Sacred Heart, three of their hospitals in Panama City, Miramar Beach, and Port St. Joe have all seen a significant decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here are a few key statistics as of September 1.
- There’s a total of 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties. The number of hospitalized patients with the virus one week ago was 136 in the three hospitals.
- The most COVID-positive patients admitted into the three hospitals, collectively, during the most recent surge was 154 patients on August 19.
- On July 4, before the COVID-19 surge, the three hospitals had a total of six patients hospitalized with the virus.
- Of all COVID-19 patients going to Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals for care, including visits to the emergency department, 54 percent are under the age of 50.
- The three hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties offer REGEN-COV, monoclonal antibody, infusions. As of September 1, 548 infusions have been administered to patients.
Ascension Sacred Heart officials stress the importance of getting vaccinated. They say the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects.
