Ascension Sacred Heart updates COVID-19 case numbers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals have reported a drop in COVID-19 patients in their hospitals.

According to the Ascension Sacred Heart, three of their hospitals in Panama City, Miramar Beach, and Port St. Joe have all seen a significant decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here are a few key statistics as of September 1.

There’s a total of 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties. The number of hospitalized patients with the virus one week ago was 136 in the three hospitals.

The most COVID-positive patients admitted into the three hospitals, collectively, during the most recent surge was 154 patients on August 19.

On July 4, before the COVID-19 surge, the three hospitals had a total of six patients hospitalized with the virus.

Of all COVID-19 patients going to Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals for care, including visits to the emergency department, 54 percent are under the age of 50.

The three hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties offer REGEN-COV, monoclonal antibody, infusions. As of September 1, 548 infusions have been administered to patients.

Ascension Sacred Heart officials stress the importance of getting vaccinated. They say the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects.

