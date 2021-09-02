Advertisement

Ascension Sacred Heart updates COVID-19 case numbers

Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests.
Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests.(Allison Baker)
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:38 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals have reported a drop in COVID-19 patients in their hospitals.

According to the Ascension Sacred Heart, three of their hospitals in Panama City, Miramar Beach, and Port St. Joe have all seen a significant decline in hospitalized COVID-19 patients. Here are a few key statistics as of September 1.

  • There’s a total of 115 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in the three Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties. The number of hospitalized patients with the virus one week ago was 136 in the three hospitals.
  • The most COVID-positive patients admitted into the three hospitals, collectively, during the most recent surge was 154 patients on August 19.
  • On July 4, before the COVID-19 surge, the three hospitals had a total of six patients hospitalized with the virus.
  • Of all COVID-19 patients going to Ascension Sacred Heart hospitals for care, including visits to the emergency department, 54 percent are under the age of 50.
  • The three hospitals in Bay, Walton, and Gulf counties offer REGEN-COV, monoclonal antibody, infusions. As of September 1, 548 infusions have been administered to patients.

Ascension Sacred Heart officials stress the importance of getting vaccinated. They say the COVID-19 vaccines are safe and effective and the benefits of being vaccinated outweigh any identified risks or side effects.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

The nearly 45,000 Floridians who have lost their lives to COVID since the pandemic began were...
Ag Commissioner holds moment of silence for Floridians lost to COVID
Hospitals in some southern states are being hit hard by coronavirus patients, taxing the system.
COVID-19: Where the US stands in the fight against the delta variant
The FDA has not given authorization to the COVID-19 booster shot plan, as it continues to...
FDA reportedly frustrated over White House booster shot promise
About 37% of the country's ICU patients had COVID-19 in the week of Aug. 23-29, a number that's...
COVID-19 vaccine effectively protects against hospitalization, CDC data shows