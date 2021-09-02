Bay County Chamber of Commerce provides meals to health care workers

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay County Chamber of Commerce is now on day 20 providing meals to healthcare workers.

The Chamber of Commerce’s goal was to recognize the healthcare heroes who put their lives on the line every day.

More than 80 meals have been divided between the two hospitals of Ascension Sacred Heart Bay and Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

The meals have been rotated between the day and night shifts and among all the departments of the hospitals. The community and local sponsors have helped this charity make over $20,000 in the past few weeks.

Chamber of Commerce President Carol Roberts said, “It’s been amazing that our contributors have stepped up.”

As of right now, more than 20 restaurants are working with the chamber to provide these free meals to our frontline workers. The Chamber of Commerce have been working with these restaurants to help increase the local economy in our area.

“We’re still going and won’t stop until every penny is given back to these workers who are putting their lives on the line to save others,” said Roberts.

The heart care workers can not thank the community, sponsors, and donors who have made this contribution possible.

“Coordinate everything through the communications team of Gulf Medical, Michael Sparks, or to reach out hospital administration to get them to the right person and to get everything coordinated,” said Holly Dean, chief operating officer of Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.

Any donation would benefit these healthcare heroes to receive the food they deserve.

