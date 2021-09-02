Advertisement

Break in cold case leads to arrests in Okaloosa County

Monahan Drive Apartment
Monahan Drive Apartment
By Nikki Sheaks
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A break in a 16-year-old Okaloosa County cold case comes after investigators get new witness testimony and information.

According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, two people are now in custody, and two other suspects are being sought in connection to the murder of a Fort Walton Beach man following a home invasion robbery. The incident happened on September 12, 2005, at a Monahan Drive apartment. The development in this case reportedly comes from new witness testimony and information in the drug-related case.

OCSO investigators said they have charged Adrian Watson, 44, of Fort Walton Beach, and Marcus Snowden, 40, of Daphne, Alabama with felony murder in connection with the shooting death of Luis Gonzalez. According to investigators, active warrants for felony murder have been issued for Victor Stanton, 44, and Bennie Richardson, 42. Investigators believe Stanton is the trigger man.

alleged trigger man
alleged trigger man
OCSO have a warrant out on Richardson
OCSO have a warrant out on Richardson

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Stanton or Richardson is asked to call the OCSO at (850) 651-7400 or Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 863-TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com, or through the P# Tips mobile app.

