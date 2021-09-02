Advertisement

Celebrating business that make Bay County great during the month of September

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:43 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Bay County Chamber of Commerce will host Industry Appreciation Celebration (IAC) during the month of September.

This month is packed full of events that will put a spotlight on all of the small, medium, and large businesses that make Bay County great. For a full list of events, you can click here.

The month-long celebration aims to acknowledge the businesses that boost Bay County’s economy and provide a better quality of life to the community.

To hear more about Industry Appreciation Month or to hear about local industries that do so much for the county, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

