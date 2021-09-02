Chipley Police Department to get three new patrol vehicles

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipley Police Department recently found out they will be receiving money from a grant to purchase three new vehicles and replace the older models.

Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson said some of their vehicles need to be replaced because their fleet is aging. Patrol vehicles get a lot of wear and tear as a result of the jobs they’re doing, so replacing them is essential for keeping law enforcement and citizens safe.

The vehicles being replaced are 2006, 2009 and 2011 patrol vehicles.

