Advertisement

Chipley Police Department to get three new patrol vehicles

The Chipley Police Department will receive a grant to replace three older model vehicles to...
The Chipley Police Department will receive a grant to replace three older model vehicles to keep officers and citizens safe.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Chipley Police Department recently found out they will be receiving money from a grant to purchase three new vehicles and replace the older models.

Chipley Police Chief Scott Thompson said some of their vehicles need to be replaced because their fleet is aging. Patrol vehicles get a lot of wear and tear as a result of the jobs they’re doing, so replacing them is essential for keeping law enforcement and citizens safe.

The vehicles being replaced are 2006, 2009 and 2011 patrol vehicles.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

Miracle Dry Cleaners
Officials still investigating what started a fire at a Miracle Dry Cleaners in DeFuniaks Springs
The City of Chipley decided to update their noise ordinance to make it easier for law...
City of Chipley enacts noise ordinance
Three big semi-trucks parked outside the Lynn Haven Walmart were being stuffed to the brim. The...
Local groups host huge Hurricane Ida supply drive in Lynn Haven
Ascension Sacred Heart offering monoclonal antibody treatment and rapid COVID-19 tests.
Ascension Sacred Heart updates COVID-19 case numbers