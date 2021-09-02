Advertisement

Coast Guard searching for missing teen near Destin

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:40 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WJHG/WECP) - A search is underway for a 14-year-old boy who went missing while swimming at Henderson Beach State Park in Destin

On Wednesday, Coast Guard officials said they received a call about a distressed swimmer just before 7PM. Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies told them one of the teen’s friends saw the boy struggling in the surf about 200 feet offshore; however, they said once the boy went under the water, he never resurfaced.

Coast Guard officials said they’ve got boats in the water and helicopters in the air searching for the young teen. Officials said they searched all through the night and are currently continuing to search for the missing swimmer.

They said the teen was last seen wearing gray shorts.

Anyone with information should call Sector Mobile Command Center at (251) 441-6211.

