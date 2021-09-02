Find antique treasures during Flea Across Florida in Washington County

CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is Florida’s longest open market going from Jacksonville to Pensacola.

The Washington County segment of Flea Across Florida will be taking over Historic Highway 90 in Chipley and Caryville on September 10-11, 2021.

About 350 tables will be set up in the T & B Hidden Treasures parking lot located at 1215 Jackson Ave. in Chipley. Here you will be able to find all sorts of items like antiques, furniture, clothing, and more.

This giant flea market will open up at around 6 a.m. both days.

