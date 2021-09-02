Advertisement

Find antique treasures during Flea Across Florida in Washington County

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:49 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHIPLEY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Flea Across Florida is Florida’s longest open market going from Jacksonville to Pensacola.

The Washington County segment of Flea Across Florida will be taking over Historic Highway 90 in Chipley and Caryville on September 10-11, 2021.

About 350 tables will be set up in the T & B Hidden Treasures parking lot located at 1215 Jackson Ave. in Chipley. Here you will be able to find all sorts of items like antiques, furniture, clothing, and more.

This giant flea market will open up at around 6 a.m. both days.

For more information on the event and what you may find there, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

