Advertisement

Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination

Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 9:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that require people to show proof of a COVID-19 vaccination.

Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill earlier this year that banned vaccine passports.

The fines will start on Sept. 16 if people are asked to show proof of a vaccine.

Violators will have the chance to appeal but, once the fine is finalized, they will have 30 days to pay.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

The national "drive sober or get pulled over" campaign runs through the holiday weekend.
Area police agencies raising awareness for national “drive sober or get pulled over” campaign ahead of Labor Day Weekend
The park has been closed since 2018′s Hurricane Michael, disability advocates say the state has...
Disability advocates criticize Rish Park’s closure
Rish Park still hasn't been reopened.
Rish Park
Law enforcement is worried about drunk drivers.
Drunk Driving Labor Day