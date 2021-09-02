Local businesses teaming up to gather hurricane relief supplies for Louisiana

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You may have noticed a lot of hustling and bustling outside of the Lynn Haven Walmart Wednesday.

That’s because Tarpon Docks Seafood, Hunts Oyster Bar, Bay County Sheriff’s Office, and WPAP teamed up to gather hurricane relief supplies to take up to Louisiana.

Organizers were collecting non-perishable food, hand-operated can openers, personal care items, new underwear and socks in original packaging, cleaning supplies, baby products, bedding, towels, washcloths, and kitchen items.

To hear more about the supply drive, watch Sam’s full interview above.

