Local groups host huge Hurricane Ida supply drive in Lynn Haven

LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ida has forced some families to evacuate from their homes and others are stuck inside with no power. It’s a scary feeling our area knows all too well after Hurricane Michael came through just a few years ago. That’s one of the reasons our community is now so eager to help.

Wednesday, it seemed like cars kept lining up and supplies kept rolling out.

“We’ve kind of got a drive-through where people are coming through. We’re unloading it, putting it in pallets, and getting it onto these trucks,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Three big semi-trucks parked outside the Lynn Haven Walmart were being stuffed to the brim. The next stop is Louisiana.

“When trucks unload and there’s food, waters nonperishables, everything that they need just to get through the day, it puts a smile on their face,” Hunts Oyster Bar volunteer Collins Abrams said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office teamed up with Hunts Oyster Bar, Tarpon Dock, and iHeart radio to gather up supplies for victims of Hurricane Ida.

Not everyone coming through had time to go pick up supplies first, so a lot of people actually just brought cash or Visa gift cards. Some of the volunteers used that money to buy more things from Walmart, that they could send over.

Families across the panhandle know how it feels to get hit hard by a hurricane.

“We went through Michael, we know what it’s like not taking a shower for two or three days. No power,” part-owner of Hunts Oyster Bar Greg Abrams said.

Now they are trying to be the helping hand they once needed.

“It’s a sign of hope, right? There are people looking after them and they know they’re not by themselves,” Collins said.

“They remember that and they have a heart for wanting to help other people. … Who knows better what they need than people from this community,” Sheriff Ford said.

Our community will continue to send love, prayers, and supplies to those impacted by Ida.

