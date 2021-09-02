North Bay Haven Teacher Earns Her Second Golden Apple Award

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A teacher at North Bay Haven Charter Academy is celebrating more than 2.5 decades in education, this week, she is also celebrating earning her second golden apple award.

Mrs. Robin Vaughn teaches Advanced Placement English Language at North Bay Haven, this is her seventh year at the charter school. She has enjoyed every year at NBH, Mrs. Vaughn refers to herself as a “walking billboard” for the school. Most of all, Vaughn says what keeps her going are the students, or “scholars” as she loves to call them.

“These kids every year come in and give me their best effort. They give respect, they are so polite and kind, but they work so hard. They inspire me daily, so I tell them, truly, they wake me up and make me want to come to work. I teach the most amazing scholars in the world, and I tell everybody,” said Vaughn.

Mrs. Vaughn was recognized as a Golden Apple Recipient in 2019, she joked she may have to start buttering up some of the Buccaneer underclassmen for a third award by 2023.

