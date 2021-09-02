Officials still investigating what started a fire at a Miracle Dry Cleaners in DeFuniaks Springs

DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A little after midnight on Wednesday the Defuniak Springs Fire Department was dispatched to a fire at Miracle Dry Cleaners off of Highway 90 E in DeFuniak Springs.

“Immediately after arriving on scene they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the rear of the structure immediately they requested additional resources,” DeFuniak Springs Fire Department Fire Chief Ross Sheffield said.

Walton County Fire Rescue, Liberty Volunteer Fire Department, and Argyle Volunteer Fire Department came to the rescue.

A difficult fire to extinguish, DeFuniak Springs Fire Department Fire Chief Ross Sheffield tells us it took them nearly three hours to put out the flames.

“Without them, {other fire departments} this would have been a lot worse than what it was,” Sheffield said.

Miracle Dry Cleaners is the only dry cleaners in DeFuniak Springs.

“The building received 50% fire damage and 75% smoke and water damage,” Sheffield said.

The second-story room and the stairwell inside the building completely burned.

Donald Smith an employee at a paper store mere feet away from the dry cleaners says, a firefighter told him the fire easily could have spread over to them.

“He said I couldn’t see anything I was just feeling with my hands trying to feel down through there and try to separate the buildings he said I knew they were close. We have a good fire department and I thank them,” Smith said.

As for the owner of Miracle Dry Cleaners, he says the majority of the clothes in the building were fine.

“He has to go ahead and contact another dry cleaner to get all of the clothes recleaned. so hopefully he can get all those clothes cleaned and back to the citizens,” Sheffield said.

Fire officials say the cause of the fire is undetermined at this time.

