Thursday Evening Forecast

Drier weather is expected for the holiday weekend
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 6:54 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - It’s doing to be a drier, and less humid weekend in the panhandle as a front slips south of our area. For tonight skies will be mostly clear and lows will be in the low to mid 70s. On Friday highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90. Rain chances will be just 20%. By Saturday less humid air moves into NWFL and that will mean we will see lows in the upper 60s inland and low 70s at the coast. Highs Saturday, Sunday, and Monday will be near 90. Rain chances will be 10-20% through Monday.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

