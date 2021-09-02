Thursday Morning Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - We have a cold front that will slide south through out area that will bring us the chance for showers and storms throughout the afternoon and evening hours today. Highs will average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. Once the cold front slides to our southeast, we will have mostly clear skies tonight and lows in the mid to lower 70s.

High pressure building in to the north will allow drier air to flow into the region keeping the humidity low and also the rain coverage low as well just in time for the holiday weekend. Highs will average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees with overnight lows falling into the mid to low 70s and some spots even upper 60s.

Enjoy the sunshine ahead, remember the sunscreen, and stay hydrated!

