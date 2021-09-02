UPDATE: Three charged in death of man found in shallow grave

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: September 2, 2021 (6 p.m.)

Two men have been charged with homicide after a man’s body was discovered in a shallow grave on a property in Crestview. Walton County Sheriff’s officials said a third man has been charged with accessory to the homicide.

Officials said in mid-August they began working with the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office in regards to a missing person. Shortly after, investigators said the victim’s vehicle was behind a home located off Kelly Place in Mossy Head. Deputies said they searched the vehicle and found massive amounts of blood staining “consistent with an injury that could not be survivable.”

Deputies said further investigation led law enforcement to identify Thomas Pride and Shawn Bennett as persons of interest. Officials said evidence and witness statements allegedly showed that both men planned to meet with the victim with the intent to kill and rob him.

The victim’s body was located on August 24 in a shallow grave off Chapperal Street in Crestview.

Investigators tell us the autopsy revealed the victim died from a single gunshot wound.

Thomas Pride was arrested on August 27 in Okaloosa County before he was sent to the Walton County Jail. Pride has been charged with an open count of murder.

Officials said Shawn Bennett was arrested on August 20 on unrelated charges. He’s pending extradition to Walton County. Deputies said he’s also been charged with an open count of murder.

A third suspect, Stephen Trexler was arrested September 2. Investigators said he will be charged by Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Deputies as an accessory to the homicide for his alleged involvement in the days following the killing.

ORIGINAL STORY: AUGUST 25, 2021

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The Walton County Sheriff’s Office recovered a body in a shallow grave on a property in Crestview Wednesday.

Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and Walton County Sheriff’s Office investigators and crime scene technicians reportedly dug the body up on Chapperal Street.

The body is believed to be an adult male. Additional testing and an autopsy are being done to identify the remains.

