Warrior Beach Retreat preview

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 3:25 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Warrior Beach Retreat is back with its first big event in the past two years.

Couples from all over get to come together in Panama City Beach and celebrate the soldiers themselves and their families.

Thursday morning, we got a preview of all retreat events. To learn more, you can watch Sam’s full interview above or visit the event’s website here.

