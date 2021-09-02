Wednesday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern is going to allow us to dry out in the coming days over NWFL. For tonight expect to see spotty storms overnight. First inland this evening and then near the coast Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s. On Thursday storms will start near the coast & then pop inland along the seabreeze. Rain chances will be 40%. Highs will reach the upper 80s w/feels like temps in the upper 90s. As a cold front slips over our area we will see sunnier, drier, and less humid air for Friday and through the weekend. It will still be hot, but the humidity will be more tolerable.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.