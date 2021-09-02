Advertisement

Wednesday Evening Forecast

Drier and less humid air is on the way
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 1, 2021 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The weather pattern is going to allow us to dry out in the coming days over NWFL. For tonight expect to see spotty storms overnight. First inland this evening and then near the coast Thursday morning. Lows will be in the mid 70s. On Thursday storms will start near the coast & then pop inland along the seabreeze. Rain chances will be 40%. Highs will reach the upper 80s w/feels like temps in the upper 90s. As a cold front slips over our area we will see sunnier, drier, and less humid air for Friday and through the weekend. It will still be hot, but the humidity will be more tolerable.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
A doctor apologizes after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID.
Doctor says “I regret making that statement” after suggesting students, parents lie about having COVID
Bella Bennett, 5, had recently started kindergarten. Her assistant principal says she loved...
Girl, 5, dies after 300-pound monument falls on her

Latest News

One more day with some rain & then drier air returns.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
Meteorologist Ryan Michaels shows today's hourly weather forecast.
Wednesday Forecast
Rain chances will return tonight, but decrease in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
Rain chances will return tonight, but decrease in the days ahead.
Tuesday Evening Forecast