Bay High School students help Hurricane Ida victims

Students created fundraiser to help Ida victims(Bay High School)
By Jacquelyn Kisic
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay High School students created a fundraiser for Hurricane Ida victims.

The Bay High School Student Government Association, in an effort to recognize the immediate needs of Louisiana residents, has created wristbands to see in our area.

The wristbands are $2 each and will be purple and yellow in honor of Louisiana State University. Written on the wristbands are the words “feeding those in need” followed by the outline of the state and Mercy Chefs logo, a local non-profit organization.

All proceeds from selling the wristbands will be redirected towards Mercy Chefs. This program prepares and serves restaurant-quality meals to those in need after natural disasters. Mercy Chefs stepped in post-Hurricane Michael, serving the people of Bay County for months.

Bay High students said they are honored to be working with such an amazing organization. The students hope that the money they have raised will send vital kindness and aid shown to our community.

The wristband will be delivered to Bay High School Sept. 9. To purchase a wristband, contact Bay District Schools or Bay High School.

