CPAR and BDS partner to hold employer-assisted housing program workshops

By Dani Travis
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Bay District Schools and The Central Panhandle Association Of Realtors are partnering to offer a series of special workshops for employees, students, and their families.

These workshops are designed to help renters become homeowners through the employer-assisted housing program. They believe this program can help reduce housing instability throughout the district. CPAR President Amanda Corbin said a lot of teachers expressed interest in home-buyer classes taught by trained realtors.

Corbin said they’re going through the entire home buying process.

“From start to finish. How to get pre-approved for a loan, grants, and money available for them to access to help them with their home-buying purchase and everything they need to do and how their realtors can help them and just everything involved in buying a home,” said Corbin.

We’re told some district employees commute all the way from Dothan. Corbin said they believe in home ownership for all and want to find them homes here so they don’t have to commute.

If you couldn’t make it out Thursday, Corbin said they have four different seminars planned coming up soon.

