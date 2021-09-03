Advertisement

Friday Forecast

By Ryan Michaels
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Friday morning everyone!

It’s a quiet start this morning on satellite and radar with clear skies overhead. A lot of sunshine gets the day started over the Panhandle!

We’re a little more pleasantly warm and humid this morning as opposed to steamy and sultry. Temperatures and dew points are in the low to mid 70s allowing for a decent start.

We’ll notice a little less humidity overall today, yet it’ll still be quite warm in the afternoon. Highs today still top out around 90 degrees and feels like temperatures return to the mid to the 90s.

Even drier air is forecast to move in for tonight and tomorrow. You’ll notice a much more comfortable level of humidity as we wake up tomorrow and it’ll stick around over the weekend.

We’ll get the reprieve from the sultry air thanks to a cold front passing through last night. And with a little drier air mass in place, we’ll see a smaller rain chance develop in the afternoons. The sea breeze will only be able to generate a few small and brief scattered showers in the mid to late afternoons today and Saturday. Otherwise, most of the day will be mainly to mostly sunny.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly sunny skies in the morning turn mostly sunny in the afternoon with a few spotty late afternoon showers possible especially south of Hwy20. Highs today top out near 90° with a feels like temperature in the mid 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a beautiful Labor Day Weekend ahead with a more tolerable level of heat as humidity will be down slightly.

