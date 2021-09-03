Advertisement

Friday night football showdown in Walton County

By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 11:35 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - The battle of North and South Walton County kicks off Friday night.

The South Walton Seahawks will host the Walton Braves in a country rival football game. Kick-off is set for 7 p.m. at the Hawks Nest in Santa Rosa Beach.

A big rivalry game means students and athletes have been preparing all week.

To hear from the Seahawks about this week’s preps, you can watch Sam’s full interview above.

