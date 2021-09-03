Advertisement

High speed internet coming to Jackson County

The new high speed internet will be able to reach all parts of the county, not just downtown...
The new high speed internet will be able to reach all parts of the county, not just downtown Marianna.(WJHG/WECP)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 2, 2021 at 7:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Residents of Jackson County aren’t strangers to poor internet access. The Jackson County Board of County Commissioners has found a way to combat this issue.

Jackson County Commissioner Jim Peacock says he has been working on this project for more than five years, and the county has now partnered with P3, an internet service provider, to get high-speed internet to every area of Jackson County. This high-speed internet will even cover smaller areas outside of Marianna.

Access to high-speed internet could benefit farmers, business owners, those who work from home and especially students.

“It really is the digital divide for those that have and have not, particularly when they have to work from home if their families are impacted by COVID,” Network Manager for Jackson County School Board Elizabeth Walden said.

Although the School Board has come up with some short-term solutions to the internet problems, like getting some students MiFi, a long-term solution would greatly benefit all the students.

The Jackson County Commissioners are working to get this done as soon as possible. They hope to begin seeing engineering and construction activity within the next year.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
A Jefferson County Public Schools bus carrying 60 middle and high school students was involved...
14 students taken to hospital, driver killed in Ky. school bus crash
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination
Alford is facing federal indictment for 25 Million dollar fraud scheme.
Fort Walton Beach man faces federal indictment for $25 million fraud scheme
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

Latest News

The four white houses off Wilson Avenue in Panama City are two-bedroom, two-bathroom, roughly...
New affordable housing ends up more expensive than some expected
Drier, and less humid weather is moving into NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast
Drier, and less humid weather is moving into NWFL.
Thursday Evening Forecast
(Pictured left to right} Thomas Pride and Shawn Bennett, along with a third man, have been...
UPDATE: Three charged in death of man found in shallow grave