The historic Martin Luther King Jr. Recreational Center is in talks to get a makeover

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As part of Panama City’s revitalization efforts after damage from Hurricane Michael, another community charrette event was held Thursday to discuss designs and plans to rebuild one prominent property in the Glenwood community.

City officials, architects, engineers, and citizens are working together to rebuild the Martin Luther King Junior Recreational Center. Locals told us they’re excited to see plans put in motion to bring this historical center into the 21st century. Some additions citizens said they’d love to see are a library, concession stand, updated technology, showers, and a new sports pad.

“Creative classrooms” such as an art gallery and murals were also discussed as part of an art movement. Quality of Life Director Sean Depalma said this revitalization is not just a step, but a leap in the right direction for Glenwood.

“In the sense that MLK rec Center is positioned right at the intersection of MLK Boulevard and 15th, one of the heaviest trafficked intersections of the city and it’s also going to allow that platform for everyone from young children to older, active adults to be able to come recreate and engage with each other,” said DePalma.

The architects and engineers will now take this input from the community, lay out a new design, and bring it back to the community at the next charrette meeting. DePalma said they will have bid packets ready within the next couple of months to obtain a general contract to build. He said we can expect to see a shovel in the dirt by mid-2022.

