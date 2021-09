PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -College football season is starting this weekend which means that it is time for tailgate parties. We had a couple of guests from the Cook Girls’ Bakery on Newschannel 7 Today show, who spoke with Jessica Foster about how you can some delicious baked treats to make your tailgate party so much sweeter.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.