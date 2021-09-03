Man convicted of removing ankle bracelet, running from police

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A man was convicted and sentenced Thursday for crimes that included removing his ankle monitor and evading law enforcement.

Dewey Nathaniel Davis II was released from the Columbia Correctional Institute back on June 10, 2020. According to the State Attorney’s office, Davis was required to wear an ankle monitor, but the day after his release he removed the monitor. He eluded police until August 17, 2020. At that time, he was arrested by the Panama City Police Department.

Davis was charged with Grand Theft and Tampering with a Court Ordered Electronic Monitoring Device.

He was sentenced to 17 months in the Florida Department of Corrections.

