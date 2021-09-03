Using saltwater and sunshine to better mental health

GRAYTON BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Members of the surf and paddleboard community are tackling mental health with a simple recipe: water, sand, and fun. In this week’s Faces and Places of the Panhandle, we check in with an organization that is using paddleboarding to help with mental health.

“It’s when I could feel most spiritual, it’s when I got that release in nature,” Gulf Therapy founder Amanda Abbott said.

Watching the sunrise over the water from her paddleboard has been therapeutic for her.

“In the past, I went through some trauma and just had some hard times,” Amanda said. “What really helped me during that time is getting out on the water early in the morning.”

A combination of saltwater and listening to the waves helped her heal, she wanted to share that feeling with others.

“After experiencing that personally, I wanted to be able to share that with others and have that be a way of coping and getting that release and that peace that we need sometimes,” Amanda said.

So, she founded Gulf Therapy, a peaceful paddling community. The group gathers every first and third Friday of the month at the Western Lake boat launch in Grayton Beach. They’ve been doing so for four years now.

“It’s almost like a support system like we’re all here together and we can help others know they aren’t alone,” Amanda said. “We can come out with a common cause to just take some time for our mental health and mental wellness.”

Gulf Therapy is helping people on and off the water. With an annual fundraising event “Paddle 4 Peace” and community donations.

“Donations do go back to people in our group and in our tribe,” Amanda said. “If somebody needs a little bit of extra help, I get them in touch with local wellness specialists, local therapists, and we pay for that service.”

Some therapy services can cost hundreds of dollars, that’s where Gulf Therapy can step in.

“We try to make it easy to where it’s stress-free and try different people out and see who can help assist you,” Amanda said.

Mental well-being is a year-round journey, so the group meets every month, even if it’s a bit cold.

“We do still meet in the winter, there’s a smaller group that meets in the winter,” Amanda said. “It’s something that people get to look forward to twice a month. It’s just about having that place where you feel like you belong.”

Amanda encourages everyone to join her and the group for a paddle out so they, too, can get a dose of “Gulf Therapy.”

Friday meetups are open to anyone and everyone. No paddleboard experience is necessary. You don’t even need to own your own paddleboard and can rent one for a $10 donation. You can also reserve a board and make a donation here.

