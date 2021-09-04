Admission policy change after threat made for local football game

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Bay County Sheriff’s Office, there was a fight last week at the game held at Tommy Oliver Stadium. Sheriff Tommy Ford tells Newschannel 7 it involved around 300 students. Sheriff Ford also said they received information Friday, September 3 that two students would be fighting at the game that night and could potentially bring a gun with them. Ford says the situation has basically been resolved.

“But still we are concerned, you know, when these types of situations get out of control about citizens getting hurt, people getting hurt, or officers getting hurt,” Sheriff Ford said. “If somebody were to bring a gun, that would certainly, you know, we can’t tolerate that kind of stuff. So we’re really gonna have a zero-tolerance approach the school district has been great to work with.”

Due to the potential threat and last weeks events, Bay District School officials released the following statement regarding the attendance policy change for Tommy Oliver Stadium Friday, “Parents and guardians, this is Bay District Schools with an important safety-related update regarding tonight’s football game at Joe and Jeannette Chapman Field at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

Unfortunately, we have seen an uptick in issues in the stadium parking lot after the game involving students who do not attend the schools playing football and sometimes involving those who are not our students at all. Additionally, today, a disturbing comment was reported to us involving tonight’s game and we want to make sure you’re aware of some changes to our game protocol.

Law enforcement officers are currently investigating this comment and additional law enforcement officers will be on hand for the game out of an abundance of caution. To further ensure the safety of our students and their families, only Bay High and Mosley students may attend the game unaccompanied by a parent or guardian. Those students will have to show an ID at the gate in addition to a ticket. Any other students wishing to attend the game must have a parent/guardian present. Additionally, no one will be allowed to loiter in the parking lot surrounding the stadium and there will be no re-entry to the game if someone chooses to leave. We sincerely hope that this disturbing comment was just a joke, although it will have very real consequences for the person who made it, and we will continue to do all we can to ensure the safety of all of our students and staff at all of our schools and events. All disturbing comments will always be investigated to the fullest extent possible because we will not tolerate any threats to our safety.

Thank you for your continued support and understanding.”

There was a heavy law enforcement presence at the game Friday night for any concerns regarding public safety.

