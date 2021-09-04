Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisting law enforcement in Louisiana
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After Hurricane Michael local communities from surrounding states gathered around the Bay County community to help pick up the pieces and that is exactly the favor the Bay County Sheriffs office is returning to Louisiana.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office left on Friday morning. They will be assisting local law enforcement officers in Louisiana in a time of need.
Sheriff Tommy Ford said that officers in Louisiana are not only pulling long shifts but just as some of his deputies experienced, they may not even have a home to go back to after their work is done.
“What we hope to do when we get there is relieve them,” Sheriff Ford said. “Take over some of their patrol functions and allow them to take care of their families and their homes.”
Sheriff ford expects the deputies to stay in Louisiana for a couple of weeks
