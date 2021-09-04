Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisting law enforcement in Louisiana

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After Hurricane Michael local communities from surrounding states gathered around the Bay County community to help pick up the pieces and that is exactly the favor the Bay County Sheriffs office is returning to Louisiana.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office left on Friday morning. They will be assisting local law enforcement officers in Louisiana in a time of need.

A team of Deputies from the Bay County Sheriffs Office departed for Louisiana this morning for a two week deployment. We are honored to be able to help and remember how it felt for us when the Cavalry rolled in to help us after Hurricane Michael. We appreciate the deputies that stepped up to help and pray for their safe return Sheriff Tommy Ford Posted by Bay County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 3, 2021

Sheriff Tommy Ford said that officers in Louisiana are not only pulling long shifts but just as some of his deputies experienced, they may not even have a home to go back to after their work is done.

“What we hope to do when we get there is relieve them,” Sheriff Ford said. “Take over some of their patrol functions and allow them to take care of their families and their homes.”

Sheriff ford expects the deputies to stay in Louisiana for a couple of weeks

