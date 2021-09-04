Advertisement

Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisting law enforcement in Louisiana

Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisting law enforcement in Louisiana Authors
Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisting law enforcement in Louisiana Authors(Bay County Sheriffs Office)
By Allison Baker
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -After Hurricane Michael local communities from surrounding states gathered around the Bay County community to help pick up the pieces and that is exactly the favor the Bay County Sheriffs office is returning to Louisiana.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office left on Friday morning. They will be assisting local law enforcement officers in Louisiana in a time of need.

A team of Deputies from the Bay County Sheriffs Office departed for Louisiana this morning for a two week deployment. We are honored to be able to help and remember how it felt for us when the Cavalry rolled in to help us after Hurricane Michael. We appreciate the deputies that stepped up to help and pray for their safe return Sheriff Tommy Ford

Posted by Bay County Sheriff's Office on Friday, September 3, 2021

Sheriff Tommy Ford said that officers in Louisiana are not only pulling long shifts but just as some of his deputies experienced, they may not even have a home to go back to after their work is done.

“What we hope to do when we get there is relieve them,” Sheriff Ford said. “Take over some of their patrol functions and allow them to take care of their families and their homes.”

Sheriff ford expects the deputies to stay in Louisiana for a couple of weeks

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
The four white houses off Wilson Avenue in Panama City are two-bedroom, two-bathroom, roughly...
New affordable housing ends up more expensive than some expected
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination
A local hospital has more security after officials say a threat was made by a former employee.
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay increases security in response to threat
Two infants found dead inside vehicle outside daycare, RCSD investigating
Twin babies found dead in vehicle outside South Carolina daycare

Latest News

SEPTEMBER IS BEING OBSERVED AS NATIONAL PREPAREDNESS AWARENESS MONTH.
Preparedness Awareness Month
Admission policy change after threat made for local football game
Admission policy change after threat made for local football game
At the Bay County Chamber Of Commerce First Friday meeting, the professionals said there's a...
Bay County Economic Development professionals working towards diversifying our economy
Superintendent Jim Norton said more than 15% of people across the district are quarantining,...
Gulf County Schools cancel classes after a rise in COVID-19 related absences