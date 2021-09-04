High School Football Week Two Scores and Highlights for Friday, September 3rd
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -
High School Football:
Liberty 25 Bozeman 27
Arnold 16 Sneads 53
Bay 0 Mosley 42
Port St. Joe 36 Jefferson 0
Walton 14 South Walton 28
Jay 12 Freeport 37
Holmes 28 Graceville 6
North Florida Christian 34 Marianna 35
Chipley 0 Munroe 16
Blountstown 48 Lanier 27
Choctaw 0 Niceville 49
Fort Walton Beach 0 Crestview 36
Cottondale Baker (cancelled)
Franklin North Bay Haven (cancelled)
