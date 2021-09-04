Advertisement

High School Football Week Two Scores and Highlights for Friday, September 3rd

By Scott Rossman and Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 3, 2021 at 10:55 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

High School Football:

Liberty 25 Bozeman 27

Arnold 16 Sneads 53

Bay 0 Mosley 42

Port St. Joe 36 Jefferson 0

Walton 14 South Walton 28

Jay 12 Freeport 37

Holmes 28 Graceville 6

North Florida Christian 34 Marianna 35

Chipley 0 Munroe 16

Blountstown 48 Lanier 27

Choctaw 0 Niceville 49

Fort Walton Beach 0 Crestview 36

Cottondale Baker (cancelled)

Franklin North Bay Haven (cancelled)

