Jackson County Libraries to host ‘Story Time’

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - When COVID struck, many places had to shut down, including the Jackson County Libraries in Marianna and Graceville.

Now, the both libraries are clear to start some of their children’s programs back up. Wednesday, Sept. 8, at 10:30 a.m. in Graceville, the library will host the first “Story Time” for kids since before COVID. Friday, Sept. 10, at 9:15 a.m., the same event will be held in Marianna.

At “Story Time,” the library’s Children’s Director, Peggy Gilley, will read books to the kids, and they will also do a craft together. The events are free of charge, and there is no age limit on the children that can attend.

Gilley believes these activities help kids both socially and with their literacy. “Especially for the homeschool kids, it gets a little more social time for them, and the little ones too, because they’re home with mom,” Gilley said. “It’s something for them to get out, and then they’re here to roam around the library at the end. It’s awesome to have them out here roaming around the library, playing with the stuff, picking out books and taking them home.”

Those that plan to attend the events should give the library a call in advance, so they are able to get a headcount on how many children will be attending. Gilley says she hopes these events will be around for the kids for a long, long time.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.