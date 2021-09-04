Labor Day Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A cool front will slip south of our area allowing for less humid air to filter into NWFL this weekend. For tonight skies will be partly cloudy and lows will fall into the upper 60s inland w/low 70s at the coast. On Saturday it will be toasty, but not as stifling with the humidity. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90. Winds will be East at 5mph. Rain chances will be just 10%. Sunday morning will be nice too w/60s inland and near 70 at the coast. Highs will reach to near 90 Sunday afternoon. By Monday rain chances will be 20-30% with highs near 90.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.