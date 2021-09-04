Advertisement

Panama City Police searching for possible suspect in shooting at Outriggers Lounge

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 2:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Panama City Police Department, they were called to a shooting around 11:30 p.m. Friday at the Outrigger Lounge.

Interim Chief of Police Mark Smith said upon arrival officers were able to locate two victims that had been subject to gunfire.

Smith said that both of the victims had been transported to the hospital.

“We are currently working through the process of looking at the interior video and the exterior videos for the establishment to determine what happened inside,” Smith said.

Chief Smith tells Newschannel 7 that officers are searching for a possible suspect upon reviewing the footage inside of the lounge.

Anyone having information in this case is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or you can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

