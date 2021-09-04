Police searching for suspect after Outrigger Lounge shooting; one victim is dead

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department says they are searching for a suspect that opened fire in a local lounge late Friday evening, killing one person and injuring another.

Panama City Police said the suspect is Deerik Marquis Bell.

PCPD searching for possible shooting suspect (Panama City Police Department)

According to officers an unnamed attempted victim had an ongoing dispute and ended up at a local lounge.

Officers said that later a physical altercation occurred and during the altercation, Bell is suspected of pulling out a handgun and discharging the weapon inside of the building.

PCPD said that Tracy Eckman was a patron in the lounge unrelated to the altercation and was struck by gunfire from Bell.

According to officers although citizens and EMS provided medical assistance, Eckman passed away at a local hospital.

Officers said that Bell is believed to be traveling in a silver or grey four-door Cadillac sedan, Florida license plate Z845DE.

Officers said Bell left in an unknown direction of travel and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Panama City Police Bell is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or you can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

