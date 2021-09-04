Advertisement

Police searching for suspect after Outrigger Lounge shooting; one victim is dead

Police searching for suspect after Outrigger Lounge shooting; one victim is dead
Police searching for suspect after Outrigger Lounge shooting; one victim is dead(Allison Baker)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Panama City Police Department says they are searching for a suspect that opened fire in a local lounge late Friday evening, killing one person and injuring another.

Panama City Police said the suspect is Deerik Marquis Bell.

PCPD searching for possible shooting suspect
PCPD searching for possible shooting suspect(Panama City Police Department)

According to officers an unnamed attempted victim had an ongoing dispute and ended up at a local lounge.

Officers said that later a physical altercation occurred and during the altercation, Bell is suspected of pulling out a handgun and discharging the weapon inside of the building.

PCPD said that Tracy Eckman was a patron in the lounge unrelated to the altercation and was struck by gunfire from Bell.

According to officers although citizens and EMS provided medical assistance, Eckman passed away at a local hospital.

Officers said that Bell is believed to be traveling in a silver or grey four-door Cadillac sedan, Florida license plate Z845DE.

Officers say that Bell is believed to be traveling in a silver or grey four-door Cadillac...
Officers say that Bell is believed to be traveling in a silver or grey four-door Cadillac sedan, Florida license plate Z845DE.(PCPD)

Officers said Bell left in an unknown direction of travel and is considered armed and dangerous.

According to Panama City Police Bell is wanted on charges of murder and attempted murder.

Anyone having information, in this case, is urged to call the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100, or you can report tips anonymously via smartphone by downloading the “Panama City PD” Tip411 app from the iOS or Google Play stores.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nurse Anesthetist in the OR at Gulf Coast Regional Medical Center.
Nurse describes experience after receiving Monoclonal antibody treatment
The four white houses off Wilson Avenue in Panama City are two-bedroom, two-bathroom, roughly...
New affordable housing ends up more expensive than some expected
Florida will start issuing $5,000 fines to businesses, schools, and government agencies that...
Florida to issue $5,000 fines to entities asking for proof of COVID vaccination
The DOE told superintendents that it will continue to sanction districts that don't provide...
School mask mandate ban back in effect
A local hospital has more security after officials say a threat was made by a former employee.
Ascension Sacred Heart Bay increases security in response to threat

Latest News

The Jackson County Public Libraries in Graceville and Marianna will begin hosting their 'Story...
Jackson County Libraries to host ‘Story Time’
National Preparedness Awareness Month PKG
BCSO Assisting Louisiana Deputies LIVEVOB
Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisting law enforcement in Louisiana Authors
Bay County Sheriff’s Office assisting law enforcement in Louisiana