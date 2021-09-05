Advertisement

Fatal accident on Highway 90 in Jackson County

FHP is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.(Ramesy Romero)
By Ramsey Romero
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal accident in Jackson County.

Fatal crash between Grand Ridge and Sneads in Jackson County leaves two dead.

Posted by WJHG-TV on Sunday, September 5, 2021

According to FHP, a Taurus was traveling southbound and troopers believe the vehicle failed to stop for a stop sign before running an intersection.

FHP Lieutenant Jason King said during preliminary investigations they believe that a Jeep was following behind the Cadillac, and then the Taurus collided with the Cadillac; which then collided with the Jeep and the Jeep caught on fire.

King says the driver and passenger of the Jeep were transported by helicopter and ground to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.

King told Newschannel 7 that the driver and passenger of the Cadillac did not survive the crash.

King also said that they are suspecting alcohol is an underlying cause however, the wreck is still under investigation.

