FHP doubles down on drunk driving over Labor Day weekend

The Florida Highway Patrol has more troopers out on the roads this weekend watching out for...
The Florida Highway Patrol has more troopers out on the roads this weekend watching out for reckless drivers.
By Katie Bente
Published: Sep. 4, 2021 at 9:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - As more cars roll in for the holiday weekend, more troopers roll out to patrol.

“The goal of having us out there is to keep the roadways safe. Cut down on fatalities, injuries and provide a safe and fun atmosphere for everyone,” Florida Highway Patrol Sergeant Jason French said.

The Florida Highway Patrol does not play around when it comes to reckless driving.

“We’re going to be focusing on DUI’s, distracted driving, speeding, erratic driving, inattentive driving just like we normally do. We’re just going to be adding more force than usual,” Sgt. French said.

The Bay County Sheriff’s Office is also cracking down on drunk drivers.

“Don’t drink and drive, we’ll have additional resources out there looking for people that are driving intoxicated,” Bay County Sheriff Tommy Ford said.

Patrol Sergeants said driving under the influence could end in more than just a free ride to jail.

“The danger of driving drunk, inattentive, erratic, high speed, is fatalities. And that’s what we’re here for is to prevent fatalities,” Sgt. French said.

It’s a devastating situation everyone can easily avoid by calling a friend, uber, or taxi to come to pick you up.

If you do see someone driving recklessly, you can report them to the Florida Highway Patrol by calling *FPH or *347.

National Preparedness Awareness Month PKG