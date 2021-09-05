Labor Day Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - For the Labor Day holiday, the forecast will be very similar to Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is a 30% coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon hours but otherwise it should pan out to be a great holiday to be outdoors.

If you are heading out to the beaches or onto the waters, it will be a great day to do so as the bay will be smooth, winds will be light, and rain coverage will be low. The UV index will be at a 10 so it will only take 15 minutes to get sunburnt so be sure to have the sunscreen ready to go if you are planning any outdoor activities tomorrow.

As we get into the work and school week rain chances will be on the increase. We are watching a disturbance in the south central Gulf of Mexico that will bring some moisture this way. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in regards to development / organization at this time but we will be keeping an eye on it over the next few days. Bottom line is it’ll be rainy so we’ll want to have the rain gear ready to go come Wednesday into Thursday.

By the time we get toward the end of next week we will return to a drier pattern once again with mostly sunny skies and low rain chances. Highs each day this week will average in the mid to upper 80s to around 90 degrees inland, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s.

