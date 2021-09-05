Labor Day Weekend Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - You all might have noticed more comfortable conditions as you stepped outside even though it’s warm! That’s thanks to an area of high pressure off to our north sending drier air our way.

Sunday will feature plenty of sunshine with the exception of a few stray showers or storms along the coast due to some low level moisture and on-shore flow. Highs will average in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

If you are heading out to the beaches or onto the waters, it will be a great day to do so on Sunday as the bay will be smooth, winds will be light, and rain coverage will be low. The UV index will be at a 10 so it will only take 15 minutes to get sunburnt so be sure to have the sunscreen ready to go if you are planning any outdoor activities tomorrow.

For the Labor Day holiday, the forecast will be very similar to Sunday with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees. There is a 20% coverage of showers and storms during the afternoon hours but otherwise it should pan out to be a great holiday weekend.

As we get into the work and school week rain chances will be on the increase. We are watching a disturbance in the south central Gulf of Mexico that will bring some moisture this way. There is still a great deal of uncertainty in regards to strength and organization at this time but we will be keeping an eye on it over the next few days. Bottom line it’ll be rainy so we’ll want to have the rain gear ready to go come Wednesday into Thursday.

By the time we get toward the end of next week we will return to a drier pattern once again with mostly sunny skies and small rain chances. Highs each day this week will average in the mid to upper 80s to around 90 degrees inland, with overnight lows in the mid to lower 70s with even some upper 60s inland.

Copyright 2021 WJHG. All rights reserved.