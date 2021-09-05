Advertisement

Man drowns at Henerson Beach State Park

By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -According to the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, a group of swimmers got caught in a rip current off of Henderson Beach State Park Saturday evening.

Deputies tell Newschannel 7 that a 58-year-old man from Oakdale, Louisiana was not able to make it back to shore safely.

Deputies said that he was pulled from the water and transported to the Destin Emergency Room where was pronounced dead.

