PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday, September 4th is National Blood Donation Day.

The past week, September 1st through September 7th has been what’s called National Blood Donation Week.

Governors from multiple states, including Florida’s Governor, Ron DeSantis, have made National Blood Drive Day a day worth recognizing.

Dr. Daliah Wachs (on right of photo) with blood donors (Dr. Daliah Wachs)

According to Dr. Daliah Wachs, she says that “One pint of blood has the potential to save three lives. Imagine what the whole country can do!” She adds that “Blood supplies have been critical in many parts of the country due to natural disasters such as storms and wildfires.”

A substantial amount of people couldn’t donate blood due to the pandemic, but now blood donations are more critical than ever. To the people who want to donate or who are donating, you could potentially be saving a life. According to Dr. Daliah, “Most of the U.S. population is eligible to donate blood but less than 3% actually do.” By creating this National Blood Drive, it is to create awareness of how important giving blood can be.

To schedule your appointment to donate blood, use the Red Cross Association link below to find the nearest blood drive.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?cid=nonbrand&med=cpc&source=google&scode=RSG00000E017&gclid=EAIaIQobChMI8ZvEkdPm8gIVkQaICR01_wtjEAAYASAAEgI3dfD_BwE&gclsrc=aw.ds

