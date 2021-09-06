Advertisement

Beach Safety officials are staying prepared for this busy Labor Day Weekend

By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 5, 2021 at 11:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
INLET BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Labor Day Weekend has been a busy one for the lifeguards on the beach in South Walton.

“We got lucky with the surf forecast so we are focused on all the other issues that could come up when it is hot like this,” South Walton Fire District Beach Safety Lieutenant Brandon Brown said.

When it is busier, there is usually an uptick in incidents and calls for the lifeguards and EMS.

“Anytime you put more people in a space you are going to have a higher call volume that just comes with the territory that is why we have been seeing such an uptick. We get increases in population every year coming to the beach and so we are going to catch more calls,” Brown said.

Brown givesNewschannel 7 tips on how to stay safe and still have fun at the beach.

“Just don’t lose track of your loved ones, wear sunscreen, follow our beach flags and of course stay hydrated,” Brown said.

Even though the surf forecast for the holiday weekend has been promising, an incident can always arise. And that is why the lifeguards are there.

“With yellow flags, there are still hazards out there there are still rip currents especially with the storm we had last week and the surf that came with it. It punched a bunch of holes in the sandbar you get even that much water moving out there and it still all has to go back out to sea and so you are still going to have those rip currents,” Brown said.

Beach safety officials say if you do find yourself in a dangerous situation in the water to always swim near a lifeguard.

Brown says if you have any questions while spending some time at the beach. The best resource is a lifeguard, they always know what is going on in the water on the beach and with the weather.

