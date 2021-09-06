Advertisement

Howard U. renames fine arts college after Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, a Howard University graduate, is being remembered with the fine arts building named for him.(Source: CNN/file)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 6, 2021 at 11:55 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
(CNN) - Chadwick Boseman is being remembered at Howard University.

The historically Black university has renamed its fine arts college after the late “Black Panther” actor.

On Twitter, Howard University said he “left an immeasurable legacy for the next generation.”

Boseman graduated from the school in 2000 with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Directing. He died last year from colon cancer at the age of 43.

Marvel Entertainment owner Walt Disney is also pledging to build a new state-of-the-art facility at the school.

The company is also planning an endowment in honor of Boseman.

