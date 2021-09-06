Local First Responders Help Louisiana

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Hurricane Ida left Louisiana with catastrophic damage. Members of the South Walton Fire District are in Thibodaux, Louisiana, to relieve first responders who have been serving the community.

“A lot of those guys are staying in tent structures over there in areas where FEMA and state emergency response plans have set up a base. They wake up early, before the sun is even up and they are there to get to their assignment for the day, which may be to go fill in for a firefighter in a Louisiana station that hasn’t been able to get home yet, " Public Information Officer for South Walton Fire District, Mackenzie McClintock said.

The firefighters will be doing whatever is needed of them whether it be working on vehicles, clearing trees, clearing debris, to even taking part in life-saving measures.

“Some of them are going to be certified paramedics who in a worst-case scenario have to help treat somebody, " McClintock said.

South Walton firefighters know living along the northern Gulf Coast means we are prone to tropical systems during hurricane season, and a disaster can strike at anytime.

McClintock stated, “It’s our responsibility as first responders to be there to help out. It’s only an added bonus that we had so much support over the last few years in the Panhandle through Michael, through Sally, and through Fred, "

Now, the firefighters are glad to return the favor back to the people who helped our area through a dark time after Hurricane Michael.

