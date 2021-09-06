Local man remembers brother killed in 9/11 attacks

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Saturday marks 20 years since the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people. One of those victims was Adam Arias, who was at the World Trade Center when the attacks occurred. Adam’s brother, Don Arias, lives in Bay County.

Don remembers his brother as kind and successful. Adam was working in the South Tower of the World Trade Center on September 11, 2001. He was on the phone with Don after the first tower was hit, describing the chaos he was seeing. Don says Adam left the second tower and was helping people below when the tower collapsed. Adam was only 37-years-old.

Don sat down with NewsChannel 7′s Jessica Foster to discuss Adam’s life and why it’s important to talk about the tragic events of that day. You can hear the complete interview by clicking on the video attached to this article.

