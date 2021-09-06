Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Good Monday morning everyone and Happy Labor Day!

It’s a quiet start on satellite and radar with just a few stray showers off the Forgotten Coast. We’ll only have a small chance for a stray shower to develop in your neighborhood today.

Otherwise, we’re back to feeling warm and humid, especially on the coast after a nice reprieve from some humidity over the weekend. Temperatures and dew points are largely in the low to mid 70s. We’ll have plenty of sunshine out the door this morning to warm us up quickly. Highs today top out in the upper 80s near 90 degrees with a feels like temperature returning to the mid to upper 90s for a hot and humid unofficial end of summer.

That will be enough heat and humidity to develop a few stray showers into the afternoon today. They’ll be few and far between but with a lack of much steering flow they could sit in spots for an hour or so. So we’ll have to keep a weather eye to the sky into the day for one of these scattered & stray storms.

We’ll see a weak frontal boundary move deeper into the Southeast heading into the midweek forecast. Tuesday looks similar to today with mostly to partly sunny skies and a few afternoon scattered storms. But by Wednesday, a combination of deeper moisture moving up from the Gulf and the frontal boundary draped across the Northern Gulf Coast will lead toward likely showers and thunderstorms through much of the day.

We’ll see some of that linger into Thursday before a secondary front moves through to help clear us out on Friday and into the upcoming weekend!

Bottom Line...

For today, mostly to partly sunny skies with a few scattered and stray showers or thunderstorms developing into the afternoon. Rain chance around 30% with a high in the upper 80s near 90°, feels like temperatures return to the mid to upper 90s. Your 7 Day Forecast has a similar setup for Tuesday before midweek rain chances become likely by Wednesday.

